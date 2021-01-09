Covid-19: York hospital doctor says staff 'are sinking'
- Published
A hospital doctor has pleaded for people to stick to lockdown rules and said medical staff "are sinking" under the pressure of treating an increasing number of patients.
Dr Sarah Addis, who works in A&E at York Hospital, posted her message on social media.
"It's brutal and we are sinking," she said.
"Quite simply we are being overrun. And we are starting to see younger and sicker Covid patients."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, York has a Covid-19 infection rate of 559.8 cases per 100,000 people, with the number predicted to rise further.
'Abusive patients'
Dr Addis said the number of people dying saddened and terrified her.
She said ambulances were queuing at the hospital, which had become so busy that social distancing was difficult and that she feared patients in need of emergency care would be affected.
"My biggest worry is that we are at this stage and we predict things will only get worse, as we will see the effect of Christmas mixing sky rocket over the next 10 to 14 days," she said.
"We have no more scope to cope either in terms of staff resilience or plan B. We do not have elastic walls - we have no more room at the inn."
And she revealed the personal toll the pressure is taking on staff, saying some patients who come to the extremely busy A&E department can be abusive and argue about being asked to wear face masks.
"It's demoralising and exhausting," she said. "It makes me question if I even want to stay in medicine anymore, I question my faith in humanity."
York Hospital said the trust was introducing plans to "release additional beds and staff".
"This moving and very personal account illustrates how tough it is for staff right now, who are working on the frontline to care for very poorly patients," a hospital spokesperson said.