Covid-19: Woman fined after 100-mile trip to Scarborough for burger
- Published
A woman has been fined by police after she drove more than 100 miles (160km) across three counties to get a burger.
The woman, who is in her 30s, had travelled from her home in Lincolnshire to Scarborough on Saturday for a McDonald's meal with her sister.
North Yorkshire Police said: "Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel."
The force said officers issued more than 70 fines in the county over the weekend.
Ch Insp Rachel Wood said: "When this pandemic is over, we know everyone's looking forward to going where they want, when they want.
"But in the meantime, I'd like to say thank you to everyone who continues to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives."
Elsewhere, Lincolnshire Police said they had issued a fine to a man on Saturday after he drove 44 miles (70km) from Chesterfield as he was "having a road trip to football grounds around the country".
Sgt Mike Templeman said the man was issued with a penalty notice and given some "strong words of advice".
