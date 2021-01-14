Covid: Three men due in court over York testing site threats
Three men are due to appear in court next month charged with obstruction after allegedly threatening staff at a coronavirus testing site.
The men were arrested after reports a group were aggressive towards staff at Poppleton Bar, near York on Monday, said North Yorkshire Police.
The site is a closed park and ride being used as a Covid testing facility.
One man is due to appear on 2 February the others on 4 February, at York Magistrates' Court, said the force.
