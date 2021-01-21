Storm Christoph: North Yorkshire homes at risk of flooding
Homes are at risk of flooding and more than 40 warnings remain in place as Storm Christoph continues to cause disruption in North Yorkshire.
York Council said up to 95 properties in the Strensall to Yearsley Baths area could be hit by rising water from the River Foss.
Flooding is mainly expected in gardens and outbuildings with water potentially entering some homes.
Sandbags are being given out and people are being urged to deploy defences.
The authority said water could enter a "small number" of properties at the low point near the iron bridge on Huntingdon Road but residents did not need to evacuate unless "absolutely necessary".
Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, said: "We're asking all residents to deploy their own property defences in those areas.
"We also have council officers going door to door, making sure people are aware of what's happening and asking if they require more sandbags."
Ben Hughes, from the Environment Agency, said levels on the Foss would remain high and it was due to peak at about 10:00 GMT before dropping off.
The Foss barrier is operating as expected, but issues had been caused by heavy rainfall upstream, he added.
Mr Hughes said: "We are hoping water won't go into any properties and we are working very closely with the council to reduce that risk."
The agency said the River Ouse was due to peak at between 4.4m and 4.8m above normal levels on Thursday evening.
Mr Hughes added: "Around York the situation has been managed. All flood defences are in operation and gates are closed where there should be.
"I'd encourage people to stay vigilant, to not go through any flood water, certainly don't drive, cycle or walk through as it can be very dangerous."
Meanwhile, a number of roads have been flooded and there is disruption to some trains, with services between Darlington and York suspended.
