Storm Christoph: North Yorkshire flooding 'under control'
- Published
Flooding in parts of North Yorkshire is "under control" as river levels continue to rise in the aftermath of Storm Christoph.
Huge efforts are being made to pump water away from Malton where the River Derwent has reached record levels.
Ryedale council leader Keane Duncan said there had been no major flooding and "things look to be under control".
In York, the River Ouse is due to peak later but the council said people were safe and the flood defences would hold.
The Environment Agency (EA) said the Ouse had stabilised and it was expected not to rise above 4.7m (15ft) - falling short of the 5.2m (17ft) to 5.4m (18ft) which would cause serious problems.
Paula Widdowson, City of York councillor, said: "I know the river looks high and I understand residents' concerns, but they are safe."
She said the latest forecast on the river level meant "every single barrier would work" in preventing water entering the city,
More than 100 homes at risk of flooding in the Clementhorpe area were offered evacuation by the council to a Covid-safe hotel.
The authority said the move was a precautionary measure and only one family had taken up the offer.
In Malton, pumping has been taking place overnight but no major flooding to property has been reported.
The Environment Agency has forecasted the Derwent to peak at about 5.25m (17ft) later on Friday morning but said it was within the range of the flood defences.
Mr Duncan said: "It's a slightly tense situation, but I'd like to reassure residents we're doing all that we can and I'm hopeful we can keep things under control."
He said the River Derwent had passed its recorded peak of 5.03m (16ft) in 2000 when widespread flooding occurred but because of the defences the situation was now different.
Ben Hughes, from the EA, said: "One of the biggest concerns is around the ground water and springs around Malton and Norton.
"We need to make sure we monitor that over the coming days and weeks and pump that spring water across in the river."
More than 30 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, remain in force across North Yorkshire.
