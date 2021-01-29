Foss barrier: New flood gate lifted into place in York
- Published
Work to install a new lifting flood gate at York's Foss flood barrier has been completed by the Environment Agency.
The old gate was replaced on Thursday as part of a £38m upgrade to the barrier and pumping station, promised to reduce flood risk for 1,200 homes.
Installation of the new 18-tonne gate, which is 28ft (8.5m) tall, was paused due to high water levels during Storm Christoph.
Upgrade work is due to end in June.
The agency said the taller replacement gate would better protect homes and businesses by stopping flood water from the River Ouse backing up along the River Foss after heavy rainfall.
The capacity of the station's eight pumps has been increased, and mechanical and electrical equipment operating the gate has been replaced.
The new flood gate has been lowered into position today, a milestone for our £38m upgrade of the #Foss Barrier in #York, better protecting 1,200 homes. https://t.co/i7onQwEZAX @OliverHarmarEA @EnvAgency @CityofYork pic.twitter.com/DyLPNPA0ei— Environment Agency - Yorkshire & North East (@EnvAgencyYNE) January 28, 2021
The work was ordered after the city was flooded in December 2015 when the barrier was lifted to prevent its control room from flooding.
Councillor Paula Widdowson, City of York Council's executive member for environment and climate change, said: "The improvements to the gate will combine with the works carried out previously to the pumps and control building and will provide improved levels of flood resilience to a significant area of the city."
Parts of the county saw high river levels in the aftermath of Storm Christoph, with seven flood warnings still in place as of 10:00 GMT along the River Derwent, Ouse and Nidd.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.