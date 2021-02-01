Covid: Scarborough crash helpers do not need to isolate
- Published
People who stopped to help at a fatal car crash no longer have to self isolate over coronavirus concerns.
A man died in hospital after Sunday's crash at the junction of College Lane and Filey Road in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police initially said one person at the scene had tested positive for Covid-19.
The force now say the positive test was on 6 January and "people who came into contact with them do not need to isolate as previously thought".
A police spokesperson said: "Our thanks once again to those who stopped to help and our apologies for any confusion this may have caused."
- LOCKDOWN: The rules in your area
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- TRAVEL: What are the UK's rules?
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.