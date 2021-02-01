BBC News

Covid: Scarborough crash helpers do not need to isolate

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionA man died in hospital following the crash in Scarborough

People who stopped to help at a fatal car crash no longer have to self isolate over coronavirus concerns.

A man died in hospital after Sunday's crash at the junction of College Lane and Filey Road in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police initially said one person at the scene had tested positive for Covid-19.

The force now say the positive test was on 6 January and "people who came into contact with them do not need to isolate as previously thought".

A police spokesperson said: "Our thanks once again to those who stopped to help and our apologies for any confusion this may have caused."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.