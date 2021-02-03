South Africa coronavirus variant found in North Yorkshire
The first cases of the South African variant of coronavirus have been confirmed in North Yorkshire.
County public health director Louise Wallace said the two cases in Scarborough were linked to international travel.
Scientists are concerned the mutation could spread more easily and be more resistant to vaccines.
Ms Wallace said the two people were currently self-isolating and there was no "community risk".
She added that the people who had tested positive had "done all the right things since returning home from abroad".
"At this time, we are not aware of any community cases of the South African variant in North Yorkshire," she said.
However, she urged everyone to continue to play their part in combating the virus.
"By their nature viruses evolve, and so it is absolutely vital that everyone continues to stick to the national lockdown rules," she added.
Scarborough had 109 confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in the week to 29 January. The average England average was 249.
The government previously announced door-to-door testing for 80,000 people in eight areas of England where the South African variant has been detected.
A small number of the cases could not be linked to international travel.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street news conference on Monday that there was "currently no evidence" to suggest the South African variant was "any more severe, but we need to come down on it hard, and we will".
