York Roman Quarter: Plans 'key to city's Covid recovery'
- Published
A new visitor attraction revealing York's Roman past could play a "key role" in its recovery from the pandemic, according to developers.
York Archaeological Trust (YAT) said the proposed Roman-themed attraction in Rougier Street could draw in up to 500,000 visitors and £20m per year.
The Roman Quarter development is also expected to create up to 450 jobs.
YAT chief executive David Jennings said if approved it would help York bounce back from the impact of Covid-19.
The plan, first revealed in 2019, would see developer North Star demolish three buildings, Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar, to make way for a 10-storey development including apartments, offices and the Roman visitor attraction, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Under the plans, the Roman road on Tanner Street would be restored as a public space.
The project would also include a large, two-year archaeological dig led by YAT.
Mr Jennings said: "This project has a key role to play in the local economy's recovery from the pandemic and in further setting York apart from our competitor heritage cities.
"This is about uncovering history beneath your feet. Our visitors will be walking on a level that has been hidden for nearly 2,000 years, following in the footsteps of the people of Eboracum who lived and traded on this very spot at a time when York was an important part of the Roman empire."
The Viking-themed Jorvik centre, also launched by the YAT, has attracted about 20 million visitors since it opened in 1984.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.