Harrogate 999 crash detective gets suspended jail term
- Published
A detective who crashed into another car when she drove through a red light at 50mph has been spared jail.
Det Con Quita Passmore, 38, was responding to an emergency in Harrogate in May 2018 when her unmarked car hit the other vehicle at a crossroads.
She was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to two women in their 70s in the crash.
At Bradford Crown Court, Passmore was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
During the trial, the court heard, the North Yorkshire Police officer had activated her blue lights and sirens in response to an emergency call.
'Remorse'
At the time of the crash, she told investigators, she thought it "unlikely" another vehicle would emerge from the junction on Otley Road as a colleague had driven through seconds before.
However, Judge Colin Burn said her reasoning that other drivers would have been aware of a "police convoy" coming through was clearly flawed.
Passmore had also prepared a letter to the victims expressing her remorse, but Judge Burn told her "that remorse would have been better demonstrated by an admission of guilt".
"It would have been the easiest thing in the world to have slowed down for a few seconds," he said.
Barrister Adam King described Passmore as a dedicated officer, who had received commendations for her work.
"She is all about helping the public," he said.
Passing sentence, Judge Burn said it was not in the public interest, other than in the most exceptional circumstances, to send emergency responders to prison for blue-light driving offences.
"Particularly one with such service," he added.
Passmore was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended re-test.
North Yorkshire Police is expected to issue a statement about the case.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.