York railway station transformation plans approved
Plans to transform the front of York railway station have been approved.
Under the plans, Queen Street Bridge will be demolished, a new road built, a multi-storey car park constructed and a wider cycle lane will be created.
Councillors said the project, part of a wider redevelopment of the area, would create a fitting gateway to the city.
Funding of £14.5m for the project was secured in March 2020 after a Leeds City Region bid to the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
Part of the station building in Parcel Square will also be knocked down to make way for a new facade as part of the plans.
During a planning committee meeting, which was held remotely, City of York councillors voted in favour of the scheme by a majority of nine in favour and six against.
Campaigners had concerns about the planned 636-space multi-storey car park and whether there is enough space given over to bus services, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Tom Franklin, chair of York Green Party, said: "The multi-storey car park is entirely inappropriate, we need to reduce car parking.
"If you voted for the climate emergency in 2019, I don't see how you can vote for the multi-storey car park now."
Niall Melvin, from LNER, told the meeting the multi-storey car park was needed for people who may drive to the station to make longer onward journeys by train.
He said the company recognised the need to reduce car journeys, but that there would still be parking spaces needed for electric vehicles.
