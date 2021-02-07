Flood defence boost to protect dozens of homes in York
Dozens of homes in York could be given better protection from flooding after a £2m boost to a flood defence plan.
During heavy rain, residents in the Fordlands Road and Fordlands Crescent area have to rely on a 4x4 vehicle to get to school, work and their homes.
York City Council has put £2m towards the £4.9m scheme.
It would see the current flood wall extended as well as a new valve flap installed at the Germany Beck culvert and a new pumping station built.
Council leader Keith Aspden said it would give better protection to around 43 homes as well as reduce flooding on the A19, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The money has been earmarked in the council's budget, which would then unlock further money for the project.
Mr Aspden said: "We now need to make sure that this scheme happens as quickly as possible, with detailed designs and planning approvals this year.
"Local residents must be consulted openly and honestly on any designs, in order to ensure any scheme meets the wider community's needs."
