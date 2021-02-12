North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner 2021: Who is standing?
People in North Yorkshire will vote for the region's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner on 6 May.
The election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Votes in this year's election will be counted on 7 May and the winning candidate announced shortly afterwards.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner role in 2021 (listed alphabetically):
Philip Allott, Conservatives
Mr Allott, of Knaresborough, is the managing director of a PR and marketing agency.
Alison Hume, Labour
Ms Hume, of York, worked as a TV drama writer before becoming a self-employed TV screenwriter and lecturer.
Keith Tordoff, Independent
Mr Tordoff, of Harrogate, served as a police officer before working for a bank and then running his family's business.
