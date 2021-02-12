Bridgerton: Ex-boss of Castle Howard estate faces child sex charges
A man who ran a stately home featured in major TV dramas Bridgerton and Brideshead Revisited has been charged with child sex offences.
Simon Howard, 65, is due before Scarborough magistrates on Monday accused of indecent assault and inciting an act of gross indecency.
Mr Howard managed the Castle Howard estate in North Yorkshire from 1983 until 2015.
In a statement he denied the charges in the "strongest possible terms".
The family statement added: "The incident is said to have taken place in early 1984 in Simon Howard's home when he was married to his first wife.
"Simon Howard's whole family are shocked by these allegations and are fully supportive of his confidence that he is innocent of all charges."
Castle Howard has featured in several television shows, including the 1981 ITV series Brideshead Revisited, and more recently, the Netflix drama Bridgerton.
The company which runs the house and estate said Mr Howard was no longer a director or shareholder, having stood down in 2015.
