'Dangling legs' caught on bodycam as police break up Scarborough party
- Published
A man was discovered hiding at an illegal house party when his legs were spotted dangling from an entrance to a loft, police have said.
North Yorkshire Police found the reveller in a ceiling hatch as they attended a report of the gathering in Scarborough.
Officers described it as an "unusual incident".
The force said it is still having to "break up several large house parties like these every single week".
In another incident, officers said they "alarmingly" found 19 people at one gathering in Scarborough.
All have been fined for breaching Covid regulations.
"We know these incidents are infuriating for everyone who continues to follow the rules and may not have even seen loved ones for months," North Yorkshire Police said.
"They put the health of entire communities at risk and certainly won't help us come out of lockdown any sooner.
"We're all looking forward to a good party once this is over. In the meantime our officers won't wait for an invitation."
In January, the force said they were still breaking up house parties in the town "every night" despite lockdown.
More than 100 people have now been fined for being at illegal indoor gatherings in the town.
