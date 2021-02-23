Covid: Scarborough woman jailed for coughing at police
A woman who deliberately coughed at police investigating a breach of coronavirus restrictions has been jailed for four months.
Lisa Dawn Fisher was verbally abusive when the officers called at a flat in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, on 30 January.
The 31-year-old, of Westbourne Grove, admitted two counts of assault against an emergency worker.
Fisher was sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on 17 February.
She was also ordered to pay £75 compensation.
North Yorkshire Police said there had been an increase in assaults against emergency service workers.
Officers made 104 arrests in connection with emergency worker assaults in the six months to the end of January 2020.
That figure rose to 150 in the six months to the end of January 2021.
Ch Insp Rachel Wood said: "Police officers are human, they have families, they choose to do a job that puts them in harm's way for the good of the community.
"Assaults on them will not be tolerated and anyone who deliberately tries to use coronavirus to harm them can expect a swift trip to the cells."
