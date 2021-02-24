Malsis School: Peter Andrew Holmes charged with sex offences

A 71-year-old retired English teacher and rugby coach has been charged with dozens of historical sex offences involving 20 young victims.
Peter Andrew Holmes of King Street, Bristol, faces two serious sex charges and 40 indecent assaults and acts of gross indecency between 1977 and 1992.
Mr Holmes worked at the Malsis School in the Craven District of North Yorkshire at the time of the offences.
He is expected to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, 26 February.
North Yorkshire Police said all the complainants were men who were aged under 14 at the time of the allegations.
Malsis School was based at Malsis Hall, Glusburn, near Cross Hills.
It was an independent preparatory school until its closure in 2014.
