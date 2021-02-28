Driver arrested over passenger death crash in Leeds
- Published
A driver has been arrested after his car crashed into a tree in Leeds, killing his passenger.
The grey Volkswagen Golf, being driven by a 31-year-old man, collided with the tree on Wykebeck Valley Road in Gipton in the early hours of Saturday.
The male passenger, 35, was taken to hospital and died a short time later.
Police said the driver suffered serious injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of offences including causing death by dangerous driving.
He has also been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit and aggravated vehicle taking.
