Whitby Abbey sculpture plan withdrawn over objections
- Published
Plans for a sculpture in the grounds of Whitby Abbey branded as "totally inappropriate" by one objector have been withdrawn.
The artwork, which received more than 80 objections, was described by another respondent as a "plain lump of concrete".
Standing at 6ft 5in (2m) tall, it was proposed as part of an art trail between Whitby and Scarborough.
Arts organisation Invisible Dust said it was "reviewing" the proposal.
The sculpture was planned as part of the Wild Eye trail, a collaboration between Scarborough Council, English Heritage and Invisible Dust, with funding from the government's £3.6bn Towns Fund.
Shaped like a dolos - a concrete block used in sea defences - it attracted 90 comments, 87 of which were objections.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, one wrote: "I object to this enormous plain lump of concrete that looks nothing like an anchor to be plonked near the Whitby Abbey heritage site."
Another added: "The form and appearance of the proposed sculpture would conflict in style, shape and material with the ancient monument, the Abbey Cross and detract from the appearance of Abbey Plain rather than add to and complement it."
Whitby Town Council also objected to the plans.
Alice Sharp, artistic director at Invisible Dust, said: "We have received a number of comments from the community which we have taken onboard and we are reviewing the Wild Eye planning proposal.
"The project focuses on natural history and reducing climate change and the public art and community activities are to encourage awareness around this."
Plans to install a similar sculpture in the grounds of Scarborough Castle have not been withdrawn and have not attracted any objections.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.