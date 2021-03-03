Harrogate cycle lane: £4.6m plan approved for Stray
- Published
Councillors in Harrogate have agreed plans for a new £4.6m cycle lane in the North Yorkshire town.
The plan is to use some existing footpaths and verges for the lane on Stray land along Otley Road.
Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council are working on the project, which was first announced in 2017 but had hit delays.
In 2011 a 150-year ban on cycling on common land in Harrogate ended following long negotiations.
The borough council's cabinet agreed to using the land after nearly 450 responses were sent to a consultation.
Almost half of the respondents backed the idea, while more than a third were against it, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
Councillor Phil Ireland, cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: "Sustainable transport is a key priority for this council and this project does support the promotion of active travel on a main route, joining up the town centre with the west of Harrogate.
"This scheme also supports our ambition to see a reduction in congestion, an improvement in air quality and a reduction in carbon emissions, while also promoting a healthy lifestyle."
Before the cycle lane can be built, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government must agree to the amended byelaws.
The county council previously said designs for the majority of the cycle route have been completed and that a large part of the project would be finished by the end of the year.
The authority and housing developers are funding the project which once completed will cost around £4.6m.
