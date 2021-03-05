No small success: Miniatures business bucks lockdown trend
- Published
One very small business based in rural North Yorkshire has bucked the national trend and thrived through lockdown - more than doubling its sales of handheld miniatures.
Pauline Millard, who is based in Weaverthorpe, between Malton and Scarborough, has a vast collection of over 200,000 handmade miniatures, said: "I am not doing anything different, nothing I do has changed.
"The only thing that has is lockdown."
Her business, situated in the small Yorkshire Wolds village, has become an international centre for modelling and miniature hobbyists.
Ms Millard said: "I'm working 15 hours a day and not catching up.
"People want something to do, they need something to do or they will go stir crazy.
"Many of my customers are shielding and one said to me recently: 'I don't know where I'd be without your shop'."
The business has been going seven years and a lot of the stock is made by Ms Millard herself.
During the lockdown, international orders have also come in from as far afield as Australia, the United States and across Europe, she said.
