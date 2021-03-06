Yorkshire Dales: Collapsed bridge reopens after flood repairs
A flood-damaged bridge deemed a "vital link" for rural communities in the Yorkshire Dales has reopened after months of repairs.
Cogden South bridge, on the C106 near Grinton Moor, collapsed when a month's rain fell in the space of four hours in July 2019.
The replacement was built in a traditional manner but is reinforced to stop future damage, councillors said.
A nearby bridge, also wrecked by the same floods, reopened in November.
Cogden South bridge, which links Swaledale and Leyburn, was part of the route when the Tour de France cycling race visited the county in 2014.
Two months after the collapse, a temporary bridge was installed in time for the UCI Road World Championships to use the route.
Delays to the rebuild were caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, flooding and four weeks of snow, North Yorkshire County Council said.
Councillor Yvonne Peacock, from the council, said: "I am delighted to see Cogden South reopened which acts as a vital link to our rural communities for residents and visitors alike.
"This winter has proved challenging but our highways teams battled the elements to get the bridge open as soon as possible."
