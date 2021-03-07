Sherburn Willows: Man injured in nature reserve attack
- Published
A man has been seriously injured in an unprovoked attack at a North Yorkshire nature reserve.
Police said the man was visiting Sherburn Willows Nature Reserve, Sherburn in Elmet, at about 16:45 GMT on Saturday when he was attacked.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, officers said, with the suspects still outstanding.
North Yorkshire Police asked for anyone who witnessed the attack to contact the force using 101.
