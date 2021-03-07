Elmete Wood: Firefighters tackle overnight school blaze
Forty firefighters have been tackling a fire overnight at a derelict school in North Leeds.
It took hold at about 18:00 GMT on Saturday night at the former Elmete Wood school on Elmete Lane in Roundhay.
Residents in the area surrounding the old school were advised by police to stay inside their homes and close windows and doors.
The school, which catered for children with educational and behavioural issues, closed in 2016.
