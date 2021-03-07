Mark Wolsey death: Harrogate man, 23, charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 48-year-old man who died at a flat in Harrogate.
Mark Wolsey, from Harrogate, was discovered with serious injuries in Mayfield Grove at 22:00 GMT on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 23-year-old man, also from the town, was arrested at the scene and is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police said patrols have taken place in the area to reassure residents.
