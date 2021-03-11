Harrogate Convention Centre ready for events as Nightingale closes
A convention centre currently used as Yorkshire's Nightingale Hospital plans to host events this summer if lockdown restrictions are lifted on schedule.
It has been announced the emergency facility at the Harrogate Convention Centre is to close next month.
The 500-bed hospital has not treated a single Covid-19 patient.
Paula Lorimer, the centre's director, said events could return from 21 June when social distancing restrictions are due to end.
The emergency NHS unit was opened by Captain Sir Tom Moore in April 2020 but is now set to host events ranging from a trade show focusing on flooring to concerts by artists such as soul singer Billy Ocean.
"Discussions with colleagues from the NHS about their plans for returning the Harrogate Convention Centre to us are ongoing", Ms Lorimer told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"However, we are confident that the venue will reopen from 21 June in line with government restrictions ending", she said.
More than 30 events have been confirmed between June and next March, with a further 56 provisionally booked, Ms Lorimer added.
The centre attracts an estimated 157,000 visitors annually, according to Harrogate Borough Council which owns the venue.
Future events at Harrogate Convention Centre
Trade shows:
- Harrogate International Nursery Fair (27 - 29 June)
- Home & Gift (18 - 21 July)
- The Flooring Show (19-21 September)
Concerts:
- Billy Ocean (24 September)
- Michael Bolton (25 September)
- Paloma Faith (3 October)
Meanwhile, the council is considering a potential £47m redevelopment of the 40-year-old convention centre .
A report had warned there was a "very real risk" the venue would not survive without investment.
A final decision on the redevelopment is due to be made by councillors later this year.
The council has allowed the NHS Nightingale hospital to use the convention centre rent-free.
