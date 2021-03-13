Josh Reeson: Eighth arrest over York teen's drug death
- Published
A further arrest has been made by police investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who took the drug ecstacy.
Josh Reeson became ill on Fulfold Road, York, in the early hours of 27 September 2020 and died two days later.
An inquest in February heard he had died of multiple organ failure after taking a "significant quantity" of the drug.
An 18 year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
He has been released on conditional police bail, North Yorkshire Police said.
A number of people have been arrested in connection with the death.
A girl, 15, two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy and two men, aged 18 and 37, and a woman, 33, remain on conditional bail.
Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, remain under investigation.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.