Claudia Lawrence: New appeal in missing chef case after 12 years
- Published
A fresh appeal for answers about missing Claudia Lawrence has been made on the eve of the anniversary of her disappearance.
The chef, 35, failed to arrive for work at York University on 18 March 2009. Police believe she was murdered despite her body never being found.
Her father Peter Lawrence, 74, died last month without finding out what had happened to his daughter.
His friend Martin Dales said there were people "at large" who had information.
No-one has heard from Ms Lawrence since she called her mother Joan on the evening of 17 March 2009.
She failed to arrive for her job at Goodricke College the following day and was reported missing by her father.
Detectives have previously said they "strongly suspect key and vital information" which would offer a breakthrough was being "withheld" and that the answer to her disappearance lies "locally".
Mr Dales said: "Despite the exhaustive efforts of Claudia's late father Peter, family, friends and North Yorkshire Police, there are still no answers and it is tragic that Peter has died not knowing what has happened to her.
"More to the point in the light of there being no one brought to justice in the 12 years, there are still one or more people 'at large' in York or maybe somewhere else now who do know what has happened to Claudia and where she is and potentially remain a threat to the communities in which they and we live."
Police said the investigation had been difficult because Ms Lawrence did not use social media or own a smartphone.
Nine people have been questioned, but no charges have ever been brought.
The investigation has since been wound down but police said they would pursue any new leads.
Following his daughter's disappearance, Mr Lawrence spent years campaigning for the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill, also known as Claudia's Law, which allows relatives to take control of their missing loved ones' financial matters.
Jo Youle, chief executive of the charity Missing People, with which Mr Lawrence worked closely on Claudia's Law, said: "Our thoughts are with Claudia's family and loved ones as they mark another anniversary that no family wants to go through."