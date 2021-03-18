Claudia Lawrence: Detective's plea to 'do the right thing'
A detective investigating the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence 12 years ago has said it is "not too late" for people "to do the right thing".
The chef, 35, failed to arrive for work at York University on 18 March 2009. Police believe she was murdered despite her body never being found.
Det Supt Wayne Fox said there were likely to be several people out there who either knew, or had strong suspicions as to what happened.
He urged them to get in touch.
"For whatever reason, they have maintained a silence for 12 years. That is an awfully long time to carry such a burden of guilt.
"The longer you carry it, the greater the anguish you are causing to Claudia's family and friends," he said.
"If you know something that could help us find Claudia, or those involved in her disappearance and suspected murder, please come forward. It is not too late."
Mr Fox, who took charge of the investigation in October, said Claudia's loved ones had endured "unrelenting anguish and trauma throughout this time", and deserved answers.
"Please do the right thing, come forward and speak to me," he added.
To date, nine people have been questioned by North Yorkshire Police in relation to Claudia's disappearance, but no charges have ever been brought.
Claudia's father Peter Lawrence, 74, died last month without finding out what had happened to her.
His friend Martin Dales said he believed there were people "at large" who had information.
