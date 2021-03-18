International Space Station cosmonaut joins Russian poetry seminar
A British academic got a surprise glimpse of the International Space Station (ISS) on a Zoom seminar.
Dr Shane O'Rourke, from the University of York, was discussing the Russian poet Mikhail Lermentov when a cosmonaut joined the call.
Sergey Ryzhikov, the current commander of the ISS, proceeded to read some of the writer's works.
"It was amazing, it was so clear and everything worked perfectly," Dr O'Rourke said.
The seminar was hosted by the Moscow-based Pushkin Institute.
"The theme of the seminar was poetry and the cosmos and somehow they managed to persuade someone in the space agency to do this hook-up," said Dr O'Rourke.
While the connection had been tested before the seminar, the Russian Studies department member said he had not expected to be able to see Mr Ryzhikov.
"What they didn't tell us was that he would appear on camera. He was standing there like Commander Sisko from Deep Space Nine I think.
"He was on air for about 20 minutes. He told us the space station was flying over South America and very soon going out over the south Atlantic ocean."
Dr O'Rourke said the space station seemed to be a bit cramped with lots of low arches.
"There was gravity there but it seemed to be less, the way they moved seemed to be as if they were actually floating a bit."
Despite his glimpse of the space station, Dr O'Rourke said he had no desire to visit. "I think I'd rather stay here," he added.
