Man, 25, arrested after 33-year-old stabbed in York
- Published
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in York.
Police said they were called just after 22:20 GMT on Saturday after the 33-year-old victim went into a takeaway on Heslington Road to ask for help.
He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.
The force has appealed for witnesses and said it had increased patrols in the area, but believed that the incident did "not pose a risk to the wider community".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.