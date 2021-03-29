BBC News

Second man arrested over stabbing in York

image captionThe 33-year-old victim was attacked in the Apollo Street area of York on Saturday night

A second man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in York.

The 33-year-old male victim was attacked in the Apollo Street area on Saturday before he went into a takeaway on Heslington Road to ask for help.

North Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday. A 25-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday has been released on police bail.

The victim is in a stable condition in hospital, police say. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

