North Yorkshire Police to close individual social media accounts
A police force is to close a number of social media accounts run by individual officers and teams to make it easier "to find the latest updates".
North Yorkshire Police said the decision was based on recommendations from the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC).
Chief Constable Gavin Stephens said having to follow "dozens" of accounts" to find out information was wrong.
Former officer Mike Pannett described the move as a "backward step".
He tweeted that it was "the biggest PR failure in recent years", adding that the force was "suppressing the human side of policing".
Dear .@PoliceChiefs What a backward step. The biggest PR failure in recent years. Withdrawing from communities - suppressing the human side of policing - increasing MH issues by isolating officers. Madness. @Ex_arv_sgt @NorthantsChief .@HMICFRS .@policecommander .@PFEW_Chair 🤷🏼♂️🇬🇧 https://t.co/ShWE2k8wgz— Mike Pannett, Esq. Author - Yorkshireman🇬🇧 (@MikePannett) March 30, 2021
The force has a number of popular Twitter users, including traffic cop Paul Cording, who has over 14,000 followers.
However, Mr Stephens, who is the NPCC lead for social media and digital engagement, said people "should not be expected to follow dozens of different accounts" to find out what was happening in their area.
He added that there was no directive to ban account holders, but "talented local officers, staff and volunteers" would be encouraged "to post content on a smaller number of official accounts".
A spokesman for the force said it was "moving to eight district accounts... managed by our local teams" and would be "changing our approach to individual and specialist team accounts" at a later date.
He added that there was also a need to ensure officers were in a position to respond to crimes reported via social media in response to future changes to regulations.
