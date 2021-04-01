Easter holiday: North Yorkshire Police warn of 'perfect storm'
Police in part of Yorkshire have warned of "perfect storm" conditions for road accidents due to an expected surge in traffic over the Easter bank holiday.
North Yorkshire Police said improved weather and an easing of lockdown restrictions had created conditions which made serious crashes more likely.
The force said there would be a big police presence at the weekend aimed at cutting the risk of injury and death.
Popular villages and rural routes would be targeted, officers added.
Traffic Sgt Pete Stringer, who is leading the operation, said: "Fairer weather, the bank holiday weekend and the easing of some lockdown rules all mean much more traffic on our roads, especially leisure traffic.
"Unfortunately, we know this is the 'perfect storm' for more casualties and fatalities.
"Many bikers and drivers haven't used their vehicles much during the past year so skills may be rusty, which further increases the risk."
He said the operation was not aimed at stopping people from enjoying the county's roads: "But we are here to keep people alive and enforce the law - and that's exactly what we'll be doing."
Marked police cars and motorbikes and highly visible safety camera vehicles would cover as many locations as possible and unmarked police vehicles would also be used, Sgt Stringer said.
