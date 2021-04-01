Nightingale Hospitals: Harrogate site stood down
- Published
Yorkshire's Nightingale hospital in Harrogate has been stood down.
The 500-bed temporary facility based at the town's convention centre was set up in April 2020 at a cost of more than £27m and has not treated any Covid-19 patients.
It was one of seven built in England to try and prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed during the pandemic.
An NHS Nightingale spokesperson said it had played an "invaluable role" to support routine care in the region.
Work at the site had officially ended, they added, but diagnostic services will continue in the coming weeks.
Five of the seven Nightingales are due to close in April, with the temporary hospitals in London and Sunderland staying open for vaccinations.
Upcoming events at the convention centre include a mountain-themed film festival and a flooring industry show, according to its website.
The NHS Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire and the Humber said the facility had been created to "improve the resilience of Yorkshire's hospital network and increase critical care capacity".
"Throughout the pandemic, the NHS Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire and the Humber has played an invaluable role to support routine care in the region, providing safe and fast access to important diagnostics tests for patients," a spokesperson said.
"The NHS has been building resilience across permanent services throughout the pandemic and the time is now right to stand the Nightingale hospital down."
