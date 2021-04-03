Quarter of North Yorkshire hospital staff abused by patients
Nearly a quarter of hospital staff in North Yorkshire have been abused by patients in the past 12 months, according to an NHS report.
Figures show that 23.5% experienced harassment, bullying or abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report added that 3.5% of staff also reported abuse from colleagues.
Hospital bosses in York said they were looking at what they can do to improve staff safety both at work and on journeys to and from hospital sites.
David Watson, from the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, told a meeting that safety had become a priority in the wake of the Sarah Everard case, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"I think it's an important issue for our staff," he said.
"We are looking at what we can do to enhance the safety of our staff, both at work and where we have some control on their commute - lighting of pavements between a car park and hospital premises, if there are cycle racks we will look at what can be done to make those safer."
Nearly a third of employee sickness at the trust is down to mental health, the meeting also heard.
The reports said there had been a "very slight decrease in the number of absences due to mental health in January", but added: "Although with a recorded absence rate of 28.8 per cent, mental health continues to dominate the primary reason for absences across the trust.
"The trust continues its programme of interventions to support staff mental health and wellbeing."
