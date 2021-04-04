BBC News

Covid: Patrols reinstated at North Yorkshire beauty spot

image captionAbout 100 people gathered at Richmond Falls on the River Swale, last May

Patrols have returned to a beauty spot where anti-social behaviour was reported as Covid lockdown restrictions eased last year.

Concerns were raised after about 100 people gathered at Richmond Falls, on the River Swale in North Yorkshire, during the May Bank Holiday.

Richmondshire council introduced patrols which have now been reinstated.

Any large groups or anyone with alcohol would be refused entry to the site, officials said.

The measures are expected to continue at peak times throughout the summer.

Colin Dales, corporate director for operational services at Richmondshire District Council, said the events of last year had a "massive impact" on local residents and other visitors, with "a lot of anti-social behaviour, threatening behaviour and drunkenness".

Police also made a number of arrests and later charged a man with assaulting an emergency worker.

One local officer tweeted about the rubbish left behind.

Councillor Helen Grant, deputy leader of the authority, added: "As we have said previously we welcome visitors who want to come to the area, but equally we don't welcome those who come and act in an anti-social way."

Currently in England, people can meet outside - including in private gardens - in groups of up to six, or as two households.

