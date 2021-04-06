B&M York fire: Business park plan for former shop site
A former discount store destroyed by fire is to be developed into a business park. creating up to 100 jobs.
The B&M store at Clifton Moor retail park in York was gutted by the blaze on 13 October 2018.
Harrogate-based Marrtree Investments, which owns more than 20 business parks across the north of England, has purchased the 2.4-acre site.
The company said it aimed to build "high-quality" business units, subject to planning permission.
The blaze started in a storage yard at the property and rapidly spread to the store. Despite the shop being open at the time no injuries were reported.
An investigation said the likeliest cause was discarded smoking materials in the storage yard, which was a no-smoking area.
William Marshall, director of Marrtree Investments said the company's plan could create up to 100 new jobs.
"The development will consist of very high-quality business units that York can be proud of, and we're looking forward to engaging with City of York planners to ensure the development will be of significant benefit to the city," he added.
His brother George, a fellow company director, said the York site was also well-located for road links.
"As we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic and look to the future, it's more important than ever that we ensure our new developments have longevity and create a built environment everyone can be proud of. That is what we plan to do here at Clifton Moor."
The company, which was founded in Bradford in 1940, has interests in commercial and residential property as well as quarrying and forestry.
