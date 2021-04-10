York street art celebrates key workers in the city
Larger-than-life portraits celebrating key workers have gone on display in York.
Eleven individuals, ranging from health workers to members of the river boat rescue team, all had their photographs taken for the project.
Those photographs have been transformed into large portraits by street artist collective The Postman.
The completed portraits are being displayed on walls around the city centre for three months.
The York BID (Business Improvement District) commissioned the exhibition, called Guardians of York, from Art of Protest Projects.
Andrew Lowson, from the BID, said: "The Guardians of York is an apt project to kick off reopening in 2021, as it will add a splash of colour to the city, whilst reminding the public of those local heroes who have worked hard to keep us all safe."
The 11 featured people told their stories of working through the pandemic to the project, which was formed by two anonymous artists in 2018.
After hearing the stories and taking the photographs, the collective transformed the images into the brightly coloured portraits that can be seen across the city.
One of those featured is intensive care nurse Brenna Allsuch, who said: "Telling my story in such a real and raw way has helped me to understand the weight of this year, and to reflect on all the highs and lows.
"Beyond that, it's made me feel like I'm part of a community, a collective of people that have not stopped going."
The Postman said as the project began they realised how important it was to tell the stories of the people behind the masks.
"The key workers that have carried us through the last year, inspired us and made a difference to everybody's lives," they added.
The exhibition can be seen across the city until 9 July.
