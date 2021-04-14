'Unique' Roman building found at Scarborough housing development
- Published
Roman buildings of "national importance" have been discovered during work on a new housing development in North Yorkshire.
Archaeologists uncovered the remains of a large villa with a bath house on the site at Eastfield in Scarborough.
Historic England said it could be the first of its kind to be discovered in the whole former Roman Empire.
Keith Emerick, inspector of ancient monuments for Historic England, described it as a "major discovery".
"We've spoken to a number of leading Roman academics about it and we're all trying to find a comparable site and we are struggling," he said.
"So in that sense it is really significant. It's really exciting as well".
The excavations revealed a large complex of buildings including a circular central room with a number of rooms leading off it.
Mr Emerick said it was not clear what the building was used for but described it as a Roman version of a stately home, possibly owned by somebody of wealth and "high status".
"It might be somebody looking at a large estate they own and just being able to sit there and bask in the sunshine and admire their fabulous possessions that are generating all this income," he said.
He added the villa may have later been adapted for religious purposes: "One of the descriptions we had was that it is something like a religious building that is almost like a gentleman's club, there's a bath house as well. So it's a really interesting hybrid building at the moment."
Given the significance of the discovery the housing developer has agreed with Scarborough Council to change the layout of the site so the main building can be reburied and not built over.
Mr Emerick said it would now be designated as a national scheduled monument. He said he hoped in the future the site could be made accessible to the public.
