Roman villa site in Scarborough damaged during break-in
- Published
Illegal metal detectorists have been blamed for causing damage at the site of a recently-discovered Roman villa.
The remains of the large stately home were unearthed on a housing development in Scarborough and have been described as of national importance.
Police said it was not yet known if anything had been stolen during Wednesday night's raid, but fencing and parts of the land were damaged.
Security at the site will be stepped up, said housing developer Keepmoat.
Historic England described illegal metal detecting as a "serious crime" which could lead to charges of theft and criminal damage.
Keith Emerick, Historic England's inspector of ancient monuments, said the organisation was working with police to investigate the break-in and other incidents at the site.
"We are aware of a number of incidences of illegal activity at the site of the newly-discovered Roman buildings at Eastfield over the past week," he said.
"As the archaeological potential of the area has been publicly known for some time, it is a hotspot for illegal metal detecting, also known as 'nighthawking'."
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Sadly, heritage crime can cause huge damage to assets of great historical interest.
"Indeed, the cost to communities of heritage crime is often immeasurable, resulting in the loss of artefacts to future generations."
Keepmoat said it was working with Historic England to assess whether damage had been caused to the Roman remains.
"Security will be increased to protect the site," it added.
Archaeologists uncovered the large complex of buildings, including a circular central room with a number of rooms leading off it and a bath house.
Mr Emerick previously said the site could be the first of its kind to be discovered in the whole former Roman Empire.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.