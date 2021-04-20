Tom Cruise: Mission: Impossible star films on North York Moors
Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been pictured filming at a heritage railway on the North York Moors.
The actor, 58, wore a face mask and waved to fans as he walked to the set at Levisham near Pickering.
He was filming scenes for the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.
A large crew were seen setting up a sequence which saw Cruise clamber on top of a railway carriage as part of a stunt.
It appeared to involve the use of a modified train and tracks in sidings adjacent to the village's station.
The station is on the route of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which has featured in numerous films and television series.
Cruise had arrived in the village by helicopter ahead of filming.
The latest Mission: Impossible film, with Cruise reprising the role of spy Ethan Hunt, has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The film is expected to be released in May 2022.
