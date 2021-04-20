BBC News

Tom Cruise: Mission: Impossible star films on North York Moors

Published
image captionThe actor waved to onlookers as he walked to the set

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been pictured filming at a heritage railway on the North York Moors.

The actor, 58, wore a face mask and waved to fans as he walked to the set at Levisham near Pickering.

He was filming scenes for the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

A large crew were seen setting up a sequence which saw Cruise clamber on top of a railway carriage as part of a stunt.

It appeared to involve the use of a modified train and tracks in sidings adjacent to the village's station.

image captionTom Cruise (third from right) is returning as Ethan Hunt for the the seventh time
image captionThe first six films in the franchise have grossed more than £2.5bn at the box office worldwide
image captionThe latest instalment in the long-running series will be released in 2022

The station is on the route of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which has featured in numerous films and television series.

Cruise had arrived in the village by helicopter ahead of filming.

The latest Mission: Impossible film, with Cruise reprising the role of spy Ethan Hunt, has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is expected to be released in May 2022.

