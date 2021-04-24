Nude bathing ban plan at Harrogate Turkish Baths delayed
A decision on plans to ban nude bathing at Harrogate's Turkish Baths has been delayed to allow council chiefs more time to mull it over.
The 124-year-old spa, run by Harrogate council, has previously had swimwear-free options at single-sex sessions.
However, covering up could be made compulsory because the authority said it would reflect greater "equality" in the modern world.
Meanwhile a planned move to mixed-sex sessions only has been reversed.
The changes to end single-sex sessions were revealed last year but customers criticised it and said people would stop visiting if it went ahead, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Baths manager Chris Mason previously said the changes would "promote inclusivity" but 92% of 325 respondents to a survey said they felt mixed-sex sessions only would stop customers attending.
The council has previously said banning swimwear-free option sessions would address concerns for customers of "varying gender categories including transgender, gender dysphoria and transsexual".
A decision was due on Friday but a spokesperson said it had been deferred so that the "matter could be given further consideration".
The Grade II-listed building on Parliament Street has been described as "the most fully-restored" Turkish bath in Britain.
It first opened in 1897 and has been managed by the council since the late 1990s.
