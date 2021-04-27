Selby Covid infection rise due to workplace outbreak
A sharp rise in Covid-19 infection rates in part of North Yorkshire is due to a workplace outbreak, according to public health officials,
Selby had the highest infection rate in England for the seven days to 22 April at 111.5 cases per 100,000 people.
North Yorkshire County Council said it was offering extra testing support to the un-named business.
The outbreak would mean the case rate would show a "short-term increase" before starting to drop, it added.
Selby recorded 101 new cases in the week to the 22 April, more than double the 44 recorded in the previous week when the area had an infection rate of 48.6 cases per 100,000 people.
The area with the second highest rate, Kirklees in West Yorkshire, recorded 68.9 new infections per 100,000 people in the latest week.
The average rate for England was 24.8.
Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire's director of public health, said the company involved, which they have not identified, was working closely with all the agencies involved to tackle the outbreak.
"As a consequence we know that local infection rates will appear higher and show a short-term increase before they start to drop again," she said.
"However, this outbreak only serves to highlight that Covid-19 is still circulating among the population and shows how easily the rate can spike."
She did not say how many employees had been involved in the outbreak, but said on-site testing support was being provided to identify any additional cases.
Officials are also tracking other cases in the community to reduce any potential spread.
Ms Wallace said: "Our plea to everyone is to be extremely careful and to keep following the regulations until it is safe to resume a more normal way of living - we have come too far and made too many sacrifices for this effort to be wasted now."
