Dale Tyson: 'Deplorable' sex offender may have more victims
A man who used a fake online profile to dupe children into sending him graphic images of themselves may have targeted "many more", police have said.
Dale Michael Tyson, 30, tricked 10 victims in the UK and US by pretending to be a young North American man.
Detectives, however, believe there may be more victims and have urged anyone who thinks they may have been targeted by him to come forward.
Tyson, from Harrogate, was jailed for 10 years after he admitted 17 offences.
During a hearing at York Crown Court on Friday, he pleaded guilty to charges including causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent photographs of a child.
'Deplorable'
North Yorkshire Police, who have only just released details of the sentencing, said: "His offences relate to 10 different victims from across the UK and US but [we] believe there are many more."
It said the case showed it was "almost impossible" to know whether who you were talking to online was who they claimed to be.
Det Sgt Steven Alderson said: "The young victims who came forward showed incredible bravery in speaking to the police about what happened to them and, in speaking out, they have helped protect many more young people from Tyson's deplorable behaviour.
"Unfortunately, online communication gives criminals like Tyson the opportunity to meet and speak to victims whilst pretending to be whatever persona will allow him to create these relationships and it is a situation we are seeing more and more often.
"Please be extremely cautious when speaking to anyone online and never share images or personal details about yourself."
Tyson was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and told his name would be placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.
The force said that anyone who thinks they or a child may have been a victim of online abuse should call the police immediately or make contact confidentially online through CEOP.
