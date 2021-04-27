Rooster's brewery appeal for help after Ever Given hold-up
A brewery is looking for volunteers to label cans of beer by hand after new equipment got stuck on the Ever Given cargo ship in the Suez Canal.
A new labelling machine was due to arrive at the Rooster's Brewing Company in Harrogate earlier this month but remains on board the ill-fated vessel.
The ship blocked the canal for six days in March and is now impounded in Egypt.
Ian Fozzard, a brewery director, said: "It's stuck along with goodness knows what else bound for the UK."
Mr Fozzard said: "It's not the end of the world, we won't go bust but it is just an irritant."
The automatic labelling machine for the canning line was due to arrive in mid-April but is marooned about 3,600 miles (5,800km) away.
The existing machine is operated manually and a tweet from the brewery has asked for help clearing a backlog of labelling.
Mr Fozzard said: "We are just a bit pushed, looking for people who want a few days work of repetitive manual work."
Pre-printed cans are not easily available for the smaller batches of beer being produced by Rooster's, so a label must be added manually to the can.
The new part was ordered from a UK company but was manufactured in Taiwan, said Mr Fozzard.
The brewery employs about 12 workers, brewing about 1.4m pints in a normal year before the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.
