Sarah West: CCTV appeal over missing Scarborough woman
- Published
A new CCTV image of a woman who has gone missing from her home in North Yorkshire has been released.
Sarah West, 46, from Scarborough, was last seen walking towards Filey on the A165, near Cayton Bay, at about 07:30 BST on Sunday 25 April.
Police said the image was taken the day before Ms West went missing and officers believe she was wearing similar clothes at the time.
Her family have made an emotional appeal urging her to come home.
Insp Graeme Kyman, from North Yorkshire Police, said the new image showed Ms West wearing jeans, brown flat boots and a light-coloured blouse and carrying a red bag.
"In the CCTV, Sarah is wearing an outfit similar to what we believe she was wearing on Sunday so we hope this might help to jog the memories of those who may have seen her at any point in the last few days," he said.
He added that the search for Ms West was concentrated in the Filey and Reighton areas of the east coast - especially the Cleveland Way coastal footpath.
Ms West's mother Valerie and sister Rebecca said they were grateful to all those searching for her.
They added: "Sarah, please come home. We love you and we are here for you no matter what.
"We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you.
"Together we'll find the right treatment and the right people to help you and we will be by your side throughout it all. There are so many people who love you and care about you."
They said they were "all praying" for Ms West to come home.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.