Captain Tom Challenge: 100 dresses tribute to Fin Church
- Published
A woman is raising money for cancer research by having photos taken in 100 dresses at 100 locations after her best friend's son died of a brain tumour.
Claire Lee, 45, from North Yorkshire, hopes to complete the challenge in memory of 11-year-old Fin Church.
He died 17 months after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme.
Ms Lee's efforts are part of Captain Tom 100, a weekend of challenges marking what would have been the 101st birthday of Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Ms Lee, who has five children and lives in Wistow, near Selby, said she met Fin's mum, Penny, when they worked at a pub in Leeds 25 years ago and their families have been close ever since.
Fin died in November 2015, but in his last 18 months he won awards for helping raise more than £100,000 for Brain Tumour Research and Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Ms Lee said: "At first, Fin's symptoms were passed off as a virus, but as they persisted, he was given a scan which revealed a lesion on his brain.
"That's when Penny and Wayne's [Fin's parents] worlds started to fall apart."
Ms Lee has used every dress in her wardrobe plus 40 more from charity shops and photos have been taken by her husband, Jonny.
The couple's daughter is also due to hold a sponsored silence and stitch 100 pieces for a patchwork blanket.
"The 100 Dress Challenge has been time-consuming and completely bonkers, but just the kind of wacky challenge Fin would have loved," Ms Lee said.
Matthew Price, of Brain Tumour Research, said he was "delighted" the charity was involved in Captain Tom's 100 Challenge.
Meanwhile, as part of the Captain Tom 100, Sheffield's Tobias Weller - who has cerebral palsy and who completed a marathon inspired by Captain Sir Tom - will learn "hello" in 100 languages.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.