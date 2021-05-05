Couple found dead at Harrogate hotel
Two people have been found dead in a room at a spa hotel.
Staff found the man and woman, believed to be in their late 30 or early 40s, at the Double Tree by Hilton Majestic Hotel and Spa in Harrogate on Tuesday.
They were pronounced dead after police were called to Springfield Avenue at 22:20 BST.
Officers said have not yet named the couple, from the London area, but said they were not looking for anyone in connection with their deaths.
Det Supt Wayne Fox said it was believed to be an isolated incident.
Their families have been informed, the force added.
