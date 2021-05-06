Bolton Abbey: Cyclist bridge ban 'dangerous'
Cyclists banned from using a bridge on a duke's country estate say they are being made to feel like criminals.
Riders are barred from the crossing within Bolton Abbey and say they must take a dangerous main road diversion.
They argue the measure at the Yorkshire Dales beauty spot, owned by the 12th Duke of Devonshire, breaches tax breaks granted in return for public access.
Estate bosses said it was a temporary change due to Covid-19 protocols and alternative access was available.
The bridge is normally used by visitors to cross the River Wharfe, which cuts through Bolton Abbey.
Under the new measures, cyclists are not permitted to dismount and walk over the bridge, which still allows pedestrian across.
'Criminalised'
Cyclist Tom Whewell, from Leeds, said he was worried about the risk to riders' safety.
"Any cyclist here is turned away and has to take a big diversion and get on the A59 and battle 38-tonne lorries," he said.
He also expressed concerns about estate staff being posted on the bridge to turn cyclists away.
"It is like we're being criminalised. This chap here would be more suitable at a nightclub on a Friday night."
Cycling UK campaign director Duncan Dollimore said the bridge closure highlighted the wider issue of the level of access granted by the estate.
He said the tax exemption was granted more than 20 years ago on the basis that the estate allowed the public more access than it was obliged to.
At the moment, "it simply isn't allowing more access to the estate than the public are entitled to," he said.
He has written to HM Revenue & Customs asking them to investigate whether the estate has failed to deliver reasonable access.
Bolton Abbey declined to comment on Cycling UK's claims over access, but said it had welcomed cyclists on the 30,000-acre North Yorkshire estate for years.
A spokesperson said the use of the Cavendish Wooden Bridge was restricted in April 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to enable safe social distancing.
"Once social-distancing rules relating to Covid-19 are no longer in force, the restrictions on cyclists using the bridge will be lifted," they said.
The estate said it was not employing security guards, but a member of staff was located on the bridge on busy days to "remind visitors of the rule".
They added they had a "positive" relationship with cyclists and welcomed a constructive dialogue with cycling groups over any concerns they may have.
